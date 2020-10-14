BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 14 October 2020
New Zealand pull out of Wembley friendly v England due to Covid 'complications'

All Whites ‘gutted’ as November friendly is cancelled.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 9:16 AM
43 minutes ago
England will need to arrange alternative opponents for next month's Wembley friendly.
Image: PA
Image: PA

NEW ZEALAND HAVE pulled out of next month’s football friendly against England , saying “complications” caused by Covid-19 had made it too difficult to field a team at Wembley on 12 November.

“The shifting nature of travel restrictions and commercial flight availability under Covid means that we do not have certainty we could assemble a squad at Wembley,” New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said in a statement.

All Whites coach Danny Hay said he was “gutted” to have to withdraw from such a high-profile fixture.

“Looking at the restrictions currently in place, as well as the rising number of Covid-19 cases across Europe, it just isn’t possible to put a competitive squad together,” he said.

The current round of international fixtures has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases, including a positive test by Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

© – AFP, 2020

