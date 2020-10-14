New Zealand pull out of Wembley friendly v England due to Covid 'complications'

England will need to arrange alternative opponents for next month's Wembley friendly.

England will need to arrange alternative opponents for next month's Wembley friendly.

NEW ZEALAND HAVE pulled out of next month’s football friendly against England , saying “complications” caused by Covid-19 had made it too difficult to field a team at Wembley on 12 November.

“The shifting nature of travel restrictions and commercial flight availability under Covid means that we do not have certainty we could assemble a squad at Wembley,” New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said in a statement.

All Whites coach Danny Hay said he was “gutted” to have to withdraw from such a high-profile fixture.

“Looking at the restrictions currently in place, as well as the rising number of Covid-19 cases across Europe, it just isn’t possible to put a competitive squad together,” he said.

The current round of international fixtures has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases, including a positive test by Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

