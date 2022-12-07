Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 7 December 2022
Historic appointment as Patsy Reddy is named New Zealand Rugby chair

The country’s former governor general is the first woman to hold the position in the 130-year history of the governing body.

50 minutes ago 1,033 Views 0 Comments
New Zealand's former governor-general Patsy Reddy.
Image: AAP/PA Images

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY have named former governor general Patsy Reddy as chair, the first woman to hold the position in the 130-year history of the governing body.

“It is an absolute honour to be elected to the position of chair at such a pivotal and exciting moment for rugby (in New Zealand),” Reddy said.

She was elected at a meeting in Auckland, New Zealand Rugby, founded in 1892, said in a statement.

Reddy will take over when outgoing chair Stewart Mitchell steps down in the new year.

“I could not be more excited about the challenges ahead,” she added.

After a long career as a lawyer, Reddy was appointed to the board of New Zealand Rugby in April having served as the country’s governor general from 2016 until 2021.

Reddy’s appointment comes at a time when women’s rugby is on a high in New Zealand, after the country’s Black Ferns won the World Cup last month.

– © AFP 2022

