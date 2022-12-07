Historic appointment as Patsy Reddy is named New Zealand Rugby chair

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY have named former governor general Patsy Reddy as chair, the first woman to hold the position in the 130-year history of the governing body.

“It is an absolute honour to be elected to the position of chair at such a pivotal and exciting moment for rugby (in New Zealand),” Reddy said.

She was elected at a meeting in Auckland, New Zealand Rugby, founded in 1892, said in a statement.

Reddy will take over when outgoing chair Stewart Mitchell steps down in the new year.

“I could not be more excited about the challenges ahead,” she added.

After a long career as a lawyer, Reddy was appointed to the board of New Zealand Rugby in April having served as the country’s governor general from 2016 until 2021.

Reddy’s appointment comes at a time when women’s rugby is on a high in New Zealand, after the country’s Black Ferns won the World Cup last month.

