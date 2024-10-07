Advertisement
New Zealand's Cam Roigard. Alamy Stock Photo
All Blacks

New Zealand name squad for tour that features November clash with Ireland

Former captain Sam Cane and stalwart scrumhalf TJ Perenara have been picked.
10.03am, 7 Oct 2024
SCRUM-HALF CAM Roigard has battled back from injury to make New Zealand’s tour squad for the Autumn Internationals, as part of a largely settled group which featured soon-to-retire veterans Sam Cane and TJ Perenara.

Rising talent Roigard, 23, was recalled to the All Blacks some six months after a severe knee injury derailed his Super Rugby campaign.

The three-Test rookie, included at the expense of fellow scrumhalf Noah Hotham, was the only tweak to a 36-man squad otherwise unchanged from the Rugby Championship.

Head coach Scott Robertson said Roigard had been in “great form” and selectors were “excited to have him back in the mix”.

Former captain Cane and stalwart scrumhalf Perenara were picked despite previously announcing they would retire from international rugby at the end of the year.

New Zealand play Ireland on Friday 8 November at the Aviva Stadium as part of their tour. Other fixtures see them face Japan on 26 October, England on 2 November, France on 16 November, and Italy on 23 November.

Robertson said it was crucial to have a balance between older heads and fresh talent.

“We have selected a squad that will bring consistency and continuity, while also achieving the right balance of giving newer talent the chance to develop within a team that has valuable experience against these northern hemisphere sides.”

A second-string All Blacks XV squad is due to be named later this week for games against Georgia and Munster.

New Zealand

Backs

Stephen Perofeta, Ruben Love, Will Jordan, Mark Tele’a, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Cam Roigard.

Forwards

Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Dalton Papali’i, Sam Cane, Ethan Blackadder, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Scott Barrett (captain), Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Tamaiti Williams, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Fletcher Newell, Tyrel Lomax, Ethan De Groot, Codie Taylor, Asafo Aumua, George Bell.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
