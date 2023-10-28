Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga with Eben Etzebeth and Duane Vermeulen of South Africa.
Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Rugby World Cup final?
The Springboks and All Blacks face off in Paris.
49 minutes ago

IT’S ALMOST SHOWTIME. South Africa and New Zealand go head-to-head for Rugby World Cup glory in Paris tonight.

The Springboks are eyeing back-to-back successes, with the All Blacks aiming to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time since 2015, having consigned Andy Farrell’s Ireland to another quarter-final exit en route to the showpiece.

Kick-off at Stade de France is 8pm Irish time, with the action live on RTÉ 2 and Virgin Media One.

Time to vote in our poll and answer the big question on everybody’s lips:

Who do you think will win tonight’s Rugby World Cup final?


Poll Results:

New Zealand (400)
South Africa (316)


The 42 Team
