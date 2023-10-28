Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Rugby World Cup final?

IT’S ALMOST SHOWTIME. South Africa and New Zealand go head-to-head for Rugby World Cup glory in Paris tonight.

The Springboks are eyeing back-to-back successes, with the All Blacks aiming to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time since 2015, having consigned Andy Farrell’s Ireland to another quarter-final exit en route to the showpiece.

Kick-off at Stade de France is 8pm Irish time, with the action live on RTÉ 2 and Virgin Media One.

Time to vote in our poll and answer the big question on everybody’s lips:

Who do you think will win tonight’s Rugby World Cup final?

