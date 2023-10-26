All Blacks make one change to starting XV for World Cup final

NEW ZEALAND BOSS Ian Foster has made one change to his starting XV for the World Cup final against South Africa at Stade de France on Saturday [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ/Virgin Media].

Brodie Retallick comes into the second row in place of Sam Whitelock, who drops to the bench.

When he comes on in Saturday’s final, Whitelock will become the first men’s player to feature in three World Cup deciders. He was a winner in 2011 and 2015.

The Kiwis have also made one change to their bench, with the experienced tighthead prop Nepo Laulala preferred to 23-year-old Fletcher Newell.

Otherwise, Foster is backing the same squad that overcame Argentina in the semi-finals.

“It is an honour to fly our nation’s flag in the World Cup final once again,” said Foster.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far in this tournament, but the job is not done yet and we know full well the challenge that lies ahead.

“Of the seven World Cups that have been held outside of New Zealand, the All Blacks have only managed to win one. It goes to show just how hard it is to do but this group is determined to work hard for each other, as we have done all year.”

New Zealand (v South Africa):

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Will Jordan

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Mark Tele’a

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Aaron Smith

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Sam Cane (captain)

8. Ardie Savea

Replacements:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Tamaiti Williams

18. Nepo Laulala

19. Sam Whitelock

20. Dalton Papali’i

21. Finlay Christie

22. Damian McKenzie

23. Anton Lienert-Brown

Referee: Wayne Barnes [England].