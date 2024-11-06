McKenzie handed All Blacks 10 shirt for Ireland Test

DAMIAN MCKENZIE WILL start at out-half for New Zealand in Friday night’s Test match against Ireland in the Aviva Stadium.

McKenzie came off the bench in the second half of the All Blacks’ thrilling Twickenham win against England last week, and with Beauden Barrett ruled out as he continues the return to play concussion protocols, McKenzie is handed the reins at number 10.

His inclusion is one of two injury-enforced changes made by head coach Scott Robertson, with Asafo Aumua coming in at hooker in place of Codie Taylor, who is also following return to play protocols.

Blues back Stephen Perofeta is named among the replacements, as is Crusaders hooker George Bell.

Ethan de Groot is once again not included in the matchday 23 — the prop was left out last week after Robertson said he had not met the squad’s “internal standards” — while Ethan Blackadder (calf), Luke Jacobson (fractured thumb) and Dalton Papali’i (upper hamstring) are also unavailable due to injury.

New Zealand (v Ireland)

15. Will Jordan

14. Mark Tele’a

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Caleb Clarke

10. Damian McKenzie

9. Cortez Ratima

1. Tamaiti Williams

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Scott Barrett (capt)

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Wallace Sititi

7. Sam Cane

8. Ardie Savea

Replacements:

16. George Bell

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Patrick Tuipulotu

20. Samipeni Finau

21. Cam Roigard

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Stephen Perofeta