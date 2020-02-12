This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prendergast holds his nerve to kick Newbridge into Leinster senior cup semis

Johne Murphy’s side bounce back after trailing Kilkenny College 8-0 at the break.

By Daire Walsh Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 5:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,807 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5005026
On target: Prendergast penalty wins it for Newbridge.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
On target: Prendergast penalty wins it for Newbridge.
On target: Prendergast penalty wins it for Newbridge.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Newbridge College 10-8 Kilkenny College  

SAM PRENDERGAST WAS the match-winner at Donnybrook as his 62nd-minute penalty edged Johne Murphy’s Newbridge College past the challenge of Kilkenny College in a tense Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final clash.

Following their resounding 45-7 victory against CBC Monkstown in the opening period, Newbridge were high on confidence heading into this encounter.

It was the south Kildare men who made the initial inroads with winger Donal Conroy almost breaking over off a set-piece move. Yet a series of turnovers allowed their Noreside counterparts to grow into the game and out-half Charlie Tector edged Pieter Swanepoel’s side in front through a routine 24th-minute penalty.

Their chances of success were further boosted just 60 seconds later when Matthew Hodgins dotted down in the right corner at the end of a lung-bursting run. Though Tector was off target with a brace of place-kick efforts, Kilkenny were content to bring an 8-0 cushion into the break.

Determined to avoid a third consecutive quarter-final reversal, Newbridge fired back nine minutes after the restart. Captain Marcus Kiely rounded off an intricate move by crossing over to the left of the posts and Prendergast supplied the extras to leave the minimum between the teams.

Akin to the Monkstown game, Newbridge were expected to leave behind a difficult first half and pushed on for another win. A relentless Kilkenny continued to frustrate with some heroic defending, but they finally moved into the ascendancy just past the hour mark.

Shooting at a left-hand angle just outside the opposition 22, Prendergast split the posts in effortless style. Kilkenny were suddenly left to chase the game as a result and while some late pressure was applied in the Newbridge half, they fell short in their quest for a last-four spot. 

Newbridge College Scorers: 

TriesMarcus Kiely ConversionsSam Prendergast [1 from 1] PenaltiesSam Prendergast [1 from 1] 

Kilkenny College Scorers: 

TriesMatthew Hodgins ConversionsCharlie Tector [0 from 1] PenaltiesCharlie Tector [1 from 1] 

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: John Shanahan; Donal Conroy, Marcus Kiely (Sam Cahill ’64), Shane Fata (Lucas Berti Newman ’40), David O’Sullivan; Sam Prendergast, Cormac King; Peter Leavy (Benjamin Watson ’40), Geoff McNelis, Zia Ahmed; Patrick O’Flaherty, Diarmuid Mangan; Mark Dennis (Harry Masterson ’69), Conor McGroary (Luke Dunleavy ’57), Donough Lawlor. 

KILKENNY COLLEGE: Daniel O’Neill; Greg Edogun, Matthew Hodgins, Ryan Strong, Adam Strong; Charlie Tector, Joshua Coyle (Liam Foot ’54); Scott Neale, Darragh O’Reilly (Harry Dawson ’53), Craig Chamney; Noah Pim, Jake Caldbeck; Joshua Treacy (Christopher Reynolds ’13), Ross Jacob, Joshua Akanj Murphy (Fiach O’Byrne ’54). 

Referee: John Carvill

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daire Walsh
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie