Newcastle Jets confirm signing of Wes Hoolahan

WES HOOLAHAN HAS completed a move to A-League side Newcastle Jets on a one-year contract.

The Jets, a New South Wales-based club who finished seventh last season, confirmed the signing of the 37-year-old this morning.

Hoolahan, capped 43 times by Ireland, had been training with Cambridge United over the summer until the Australian club made their interest known.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play abroad and I’m delighted that I’ll be playing in Newcastle this season,” Hoolahan said.

“There are some quality players throughout the league and I’m looking forward to testing myself in a new environment.

“I’m really excited to be in Australia, it’s an entirely new challenge for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Jets manager Ernie Merrick was pleased to have secured Hoolahan’s signature. The former Norwich City midfielder will wear the number eight jersey Down Under.

“Wes is a great get for us, he’s keen to come out and play in the Hyundai A-League and we’re confident he can bring a lot to the side,” Merrick said.

“He’s an attacking-minded midfielder who will fit seamlessly into the style of football we like to play, his passing range is superb and he’s great with the ball at his feet.

“Wes’ experience will be invaluable to us, from all reports he’s a model professional and the type of player that our younger guys will learn a lot from.”

