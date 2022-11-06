Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 6 November 2022
Newcastle hammer Saints to go third, Palace steal late win at West Ham

Eddie Howe’s side were 4-1 winners.

1 hour ago 1,350 Views 0 Comments
Miguel Almiron celebrates scoring the opening goal.
Image: PA

MIGUEL ALMIRON SCORED his seventh goal in as many games as Newcastle beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s.

The Paraguay international continued his hot streak in front of goal, breaking the deadlock in the 35th minute.

Substitute Chris Wood, who replaced Callum Wilson at half-time, doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 58th minute before Joe Willock quickly made it 3-0.

Romain Perraud pulled one back for the hosts late but the celebrations were short-lived as Bruno Guimaraes fired in the Magpies’ fourth a minute later, to round out a miserable day for Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and his Southampton team-mates. The result lifts Newcastle up to third before Spurs’ home clash with Liverpool, while Southampton remain in 18th, one place and one point from safety. 

Elsewhere, Michael Olise curled home a stoppage-time winner as Crystal Palace finally broke their duck on the road with a dramatic 2-1 victory at West Ham.

Said Benrahma had fired West Ham into the lead with a sizzling strike before Wilfried Zaha hauled Palace level before the interval.

There was VAR controversy 10 minutes from the end when Michail Antonio went down after being tugged by Marc Guehi and referee Paul Tierney gave a penalty, only to overturn his decision after consulting the pitchside monitor.

Instead, with the clock running down, Antonio wastefully chipped a cross into the arms of Palace keeper Vicente Guaita and within seconds, the visitors had broken up the other end and scored.

It meant West Ham’s six-match winning streak at home came to an end, while Palace secured their first away win in the Premier League this season.

Premier League results 

  • Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal 
  • Aston Villa 3-1 Man United 
  • Southampton 1-4 Newcastle 
  • West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace 

Press Association

