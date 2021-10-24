Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 24 October 2021
Advertisement

Newcastle backtrack on fans in Arab-style dress

The £305 million takeover was rubber-stamped by the Premier League earlier this month.

By AFP Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,740 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5583251
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEWCASTLE REVERSED a call for fans not to celebrate the club’s Saudi-backed takeover in Arab-style dress on Saturday, claiming the craze had not caused offence.

Hundreds of supporters wore traditional robes and others donned headdresses at Newcastle’s first game under the club’s new owners at home to Tottenham last weekend.

The club responded on Wednesday by asking fans to “refrain” from doing so if they would “not ordinarily wear such attire”.

However, Newcastle issued a fresh statement on Saturday, saying the club’s new owners had taken no offence to the gesture of support.

“The new owners have been overwhelmed by the welcome of the local community, following the acquisition of the club two weeks ago,” the club said.

“The fans who have celebrated by wearing culturally traditional clothing, including head coverings, have been part of that welcome.

“Those who wish to support the club by wearing appropriate culturally-inspired clothing should feel free to do so as they see fit. We are inclusive to all.

“To reiterate what we said previously, neither the club nor its new owners were offended by attire worn, and appreciate the overt statements of support and acceptance by our great fans.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Some fans had ignored the prior warning by arriving to Newcastle’s game at Crystal Palace on Saturday in more Saudi-inspired headdresses.

The £305 million takeover was rubber-stamped by the Premier League earlier this month and could turn the Magpies into a major force in the manner Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been transformed by state-backed ownership.

However, they started the weekend second bottom of the Premier League, without a win in their opening eight games this season.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie