Liverpool pegged back by late Joe Willock strike as Newcastle snatch point

NEWCASTLE MIDFIELDER JOE Willock snatched a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield with a goal in injury time.

An extra minute was added for a VAR decision which had ruled out a Callum Wilson goal in stoppage time and on-loan Arsenal man Willock took full advantage.

The unconvincing performance did little for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of restoring the club’s battered reputation in the wake of the Super League controversy and even less for their top-four aspirations.

Mohamed Salah’s goal from their first shot on target was a class apart as he succeeded where Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez came up short by scoring 20 Premier League goals in a season for a third time.

The Egypt international now has 93 in 140 league appearances and moved into the top 12 of the club’s all-time goalscorers with 123 in 198 matches.

Unfortunately none of his previously prolific team-mates came anywhere close to matching him as despite a largely passive Newcastle allowing them plenty of opportunities, this was another laboured and disappointing afternoon in front of an empty Anfield.

