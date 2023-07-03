Newcastle sign Italy midfielder in €70 million deal

NEWCASTLE CONFIRMED the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali on Monday for a reported £60 million (€70 million) fee that will make the 23-year-old the most expensive Italian player of all time.

Tonali, who joined Milan in 2020 from Brescia, helped the club to their first Serie A title in a decade in 2022 and to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

But the financial muscle of the Premier League was too good for Milan or Tonali to turn down as Newcastle made their first major move of the transfer window.

The Magpies, who are controlled by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, will be back in the Champions League next season for the first time in 20 years.

“He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe in a club statement.

“At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe’s top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country.”

Tonali, who has won 15 caps for Italy, also becomes Milan’s record sale.

“First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career,” said Tonali.

“I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St. James Park. I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”

Tonali is Newcastle’s second signing of the window after Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh, who joined from Danish club Odense and has since been loaned out to Feyenoord.

Elsewhere, Brighton announced the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht on Monday.

The 20-year-old will reportedly cost the Seagulls £16 million (€18.6 million) and has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

Verbruggen was named player of the season at Anderlecht last season despite only breaking into the first team in December.

He helped the Belgian giants reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League and earned a call-up to the Netherlands senior squad for the first time in March.

Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last season to qualify for European football for the first time in the club’s history.

But manager Roberto De Zerbi dropped Spanish international Robert Sanchez as his number one midway through the season in favour of Jason Steele’s ability to pass out from the back.

“I am very pleased to have signed Bart,” said De Zerbi. “He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group.

“He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years.”

Verbruggen becomes Brighton’s fourth signing of the transfer window, following Brazilian forward Joao Pedro and midfielders James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud.

– © AFP 2023