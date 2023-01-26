Advertisement
Thursday 26 January 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Newcastle United footballer Joelinton at Newcastle Upon Tyne Magistrates' Court.
# Punishment
Newcastle star Joelinton fined after admitting drink driving
The Brazilian failed a breath test in the early hours of 12 January.
817
0
1 hour ago

NEWCASTLE MIDFIELDER Joelinton has been fined £29,000 (€32,000) and banned from driving for a year after admitting to a charge of drink driving.

The Brazilian failed a breath test in the early hours of 12 January which showed he had 43 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, above the legal limit of 35 milligrams.

Joelinton said he had drunk two glasses of wine earlier in the evening.

District Judge Paul Currer calculated the fine based on documents showing his weekly wage was £43,000 (€48,000).

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe kept faith with the player and did not drop him after police announced he had been charged with the offence.

However, Joelinton is expected to now face further disciplinary action from the club.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

The 26-year-old has been a key part of the Magpies’ success this season and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Southampton in the League Cup semi-final, first leg on Tuesday.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     