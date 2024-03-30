Newcastle lose 4 players to injury before stunning late comeback in 7-goal thriller

NEWCASTLE STAGED a sensational fightback to beat West Ham as Harvey Barnes’ late double sealed a dramatic 4-3 win at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side trailed 3-1 after Alexander Isak’s early penalty was erased by goals from Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus before half-time.

When Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third immediately after the break, Newcastle looked set for another dispiriting defeat in a troubled campaign.

But Isak converted a second penalty to give the Magpies hope and Barnes came off the bench to equalise before snatching the winner in the 90th minute.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second booking in stoppage time, but the hosts clung on for a much-needed victory.

After coming under fire from frustrated fans during their recent swoon, Howe’s relief was clear to see as he sprinted down the touchline in celebration of Barnes’ second goal.

Newcastle’s Saudi owners would have expected their team to be much higher than their current mid-table berth after finishing in the top four last season.

But Newcastle’s second win in their last seven games in all competitions, and the spirited revival that inspired it, offered hope that Easter might serve as a rebirth for Howe and his spluttering team.

Seventh-placed West Ham are just one point ahead of Newcastle after a result that will only lead to more criticism of boss David Moyes from the club’s demanding fans.

Newcastle grabbed the lead in the sixth minute with a helping hand from West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal.

Coufal’s rash challenge on Anthony Gordon conceded a penalty that Isak fired past Alphonse Areola.

Already without players worth £250 million (€292 million) due to injuries or suspensions, Newcastle’s injury-plagued skipper Jamaal Lascelles limped off in the 17th minute of his first league start since December.

- Newcastle fightback -

Antonio took advantage of the uncertainty caused by Newcastle’s defensive reshuffle, piercing their creaky offside trap in the 21st minute.

In acres of space after accelerating onto Lucas Paqueta’s lofted pass, Antonio’s clinical finish from 12 yards gave Martin Dubravka no chance.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Bowen ran onto a quick free-kick and teed up Kudus, unmarked inside the area, for a powerful strike that Dubravka could only push into the top corner.

Newcastle were furious that play wasn’t stopped for an injury to Fabian Schar, but the goal stood.

Adding insult to injury, Bowen netted West Ham’s third goal in the 48th minute.

Kudus ignited an incisive counter-attack with a superb long pass to Bowen, who scampered to the edge of the area before drilling low past Dubravka for his 15th league goal this term.

Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth and Miguel Almiron were all forced off with injuries to add to Newcastle’s woes.

But Newcastle were handed a lifeline by Kalvin Phillips when the hapless West Ham midfielder’s nightmare loan from Manchester City took another turn for the worse.

Lunging into a needless foul on Gordon, Phillips conceded a 77th-minute penalty that Isak stroked home for his 14th league goal this season.

With West Ham suddenly looking anxious, Newcastle equalised six minutes later when Barnes surged clear to slot a cool finish past substitute keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

And the spectacular comeback was complete in the 90th minute as Barnes took a turn on the edge of the area and turned to curl a brilliant strike into the top corner.

Gordon’s late red card for kicking the ball away ensured a tense finish, but Newcastle’s nerve held.