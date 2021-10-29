Newcastlewest celebrate Limerick senior title win, St Finbarr's book spot in Cork semi-finals

HONOURS WENT TO Newcastlewest in tonight’s Limerick senior football final as they defeated Adare by 1-8 to 0-5 at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The success puts Newcastlewest back at the summit of Limerick football after recent title wins in 2015 and 2019, a six-point victory secured after a strong last quarter.

The teams were tied at 0-3 apiece at half-time, then level at 0-4 each at the second-half water break, before Newcastlewest hit 1-4 in the final quarter to see off the reigning champions Adare. The crucial goal arrived from AJ O’Connor as the team managed by Jimmy Lee triumphed.

Now they will advance to the Munster championship with a quarter-final tie on the weekend of 4-5 December against the Waterford champions.

Congratulations to Newcastlewest Irish Wire Products Limerick Senior Football Champions 2021. Captain Iain Corbett lifts the Fr Casey Memorial Cup pic.twitter.com/sxJQs1Yhyr — Limerick Footballers (@LmkFootballers) October 29, 2021

In Cork, St Finbarr’s became the second side through to the semi-finals of the premier senior football championship as they saw off Éire Óg by 1-16 to 0-12 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.



St Finbarr’s, the champions in 2018, are back in the last four for the second successive year after suffering an agonising semi-final defeat after a penalty shootout twelve months ago against Castlehaven.

Despite seeing Cork All-Ireland U20 winner Brian Hayes sent-off, St Finbarr’s outscored their opponents by 1-5 to 0-1 in the final quarter. Enda Dennehy scored the late goal to clinch victory with Stephen Sherlock, who hit 0-9, and captain Ian Maguire both in outstanding form.

Éire Óg had started brightly to lead 0-7 to 0-1 in the early stages and were in front 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time with Daniel Goulding and Jack Murphy both pointing the way. But St Finbarr’s gained control as the game progressed and join Douglas, who had already qualified directly as best group winners, in the semi-finals. The remaining two quarter-finals are down for decision on Sunday afternoon – Castlehaven v Valley Rovers and Clonakilty v Duhallow.

In Waterford, the first team through to the senior football semi-finals was confirmed in Lemybrien when Gaultier defeated Clashmore-Kinsalebeg by 4-13 to 0-5.

Waterford senior hurler Dessie Hutchinson was amongst their early goalscorers with Sean Kelly and JJ Hutchinson also raising green flags in the first half to push them ahead 3-7 to 0-3 at the break. Adam O’Donnell hit their fourth goal as they ran out winners by 20 points.

The other three quarter-finals take place over the weekend with Rathgormack facing Kilmacthomas and Ballinacourty playing Kilrossanty tomorrow, while on Sunday it’s The Nire going up against Stradbally.

Results

Cork Premier SFC quarter-final: St Finbarr’s 1-16 Éire Óg 0-12

Limerick SFC final: Newcastle West 1-8 Adare 0-5

Waterford SFC quarter-final: Gaultier 4-13 Clashmore-Kinsalebeg 0-5

