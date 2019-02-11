This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Four more cases of equine influenza at Newmarket yard

The results come from vaccinated thoroughbreds at Simon Crisford’s yard.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Feb 2019, 8:56 AM
49 minutes ago 694 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4487360
The industry has been hit by the news this week.
FOUR NEW POSITIVE tests for equine influenza have been returned over the weekend, British racing chiefs confirmed last night. 

The findings come from vaccinated thoroughbreds at Simon Crisford’s yard in Newmarket.

It brings the confirmed number of thoroughbreds testing positive for equine flu to 10. Six horses from the Donald McCain yard were found to have contracted the virus last week, sparking the shutdown of the industry in Britain.

The news comes as the British Horseracing Authority are set to decide on whether the sport can end its shutdown on Wednesday. 

“This yard is one of the 174 which has been required to undergo testing due to the fact that runners from the stable competed at the fixture at Newcastle on 5 February,” a BHA statement reads, “which had been identified as a potential risk fixture. At the moment the affected horses are all contained within this yard.”

With the Cheltenham Festival on the horizon, meetings in Britain were cancelled on Thursday, following news of the McCain yard outbreaks.

Racing is ongoing in Ireland, though British runners are prevented from travelling.

