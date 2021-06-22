Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 22 June 2021
O'Driscoll and Quinlan on analysis as Newstalk secure radio rights for Lions Test Series

The coverage begins with this weekend’s warm-up game against Japan at Murrayfield.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,264 Views 1 Comment
Brian O'Driscoll.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

BRIAN O’DRISCOLL AND Alan Quinlan will be on co-commentary duty for the Lions Test Series after Newstalk have secured FM radio rights for all the fixtures on this summer’s tour to South Africa.

The eight-match tour takes place at the home of Springboks, with the three Test matches on 24 July, 31 July and 7 August.

The coverage by OTB Sports commences this Saturday with the Lions facing Japan in a warm-up game at Murrayfield in Scotland.

Neil Tracey will be on commentary duty for the games, joined by O’Driscoll and Quinlan for the Test matches. The warm-up games wil feature Devin Toner and Niamh Briggs as co-commentators.

Keith Wood and Ronan O’Gara will also be part of the station’s preview and analysis coverage of the Lions games.

