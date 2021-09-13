Kerry name five-man committee to start search for next football manager

KERRY HAVE STARTED the search for the county’s next senior football manager.
The Kingdom county board has appointed a five-man sub-committee to lead the process following the end of Peter Keane’s three-year term.
County chairperson Tim Murphy will be joined by vice chairperson Eamon Whelan, secretary Peter Twiss, Munster Council delegate John O’Leary, and games manager Donal Daly.
The sub-committee will recommend their preferred candidate “at the earliest opportunity”, a statement issued this evening said.
“No further comment will be made until this process has concluded.”
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (6)