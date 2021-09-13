Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 13 September 2021
Advertisement

Kerry name five-man committee to start search for next football manager

Peter Keane’s three-year term ended following the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone.

By Niall Kelly Monday 13 Sep 2021, 9:46 PM
1 hour ago 5,494 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5548458
Kerry: Preferred candidate will be recommended 'at the earliest opportunity'.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry: Preferred candidate will be recommended 'at the earliest opportunity'.
Kerry: Preferred candidate will be recommended 'at the earliest opportunity'.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY HAVE STARTED the search for the county’s next senior football manager.

The Kingdom county board has appointed a five-man sub-committee to lead the process following the end of Peter Keane’s three-year term.

County chairperson Tim Murphy will be joined by vice chairperson Eamon Whelan, secretary Peter Twiss, Munster Council delegate John O’Leary, and games manager Donal Daly.

The sub-committee will recommend their preferred candidate “at the earliest opportunity”, a statement issued this evening said.

“No further comment will be made until this process has concluded.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie