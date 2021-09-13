Kerry name five-man committee to start search for next football manager

Kerry: Preferred candidate will be recommended 'at the earliest opportunity'.

Kerry: Preferred candidate will be recommended 'at the earliest opportunity'.

KERRY HAVE STARTED the search for the county’s next senior football manager.

The Kingdom county board has appointed a five-man sub-committee to lead the process following the end of Peter Keane’s three-year term.

County chairperson Tim Murphy will be joined by vice chairperson Eamon Whelan, secretary Peter Twiss, Munster Council delegate John O’Leary, and games manager Donal Daly.

The sub-committee will recommend their preferred candidate “at the earliest opportunity”, a statement issued this evening said.

“No further comment will be made until this process has concluded.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!