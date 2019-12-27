This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 27 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I started with minus 12 here' - Mourinho on Spurs' Champions League hopes

The Portuguese manager is realistic about his side’s top-four ambitions this year.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Dec 2019, 2:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,654 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4948191
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

JOSE MOURINHO ADMITS Tottenham may soon start to feel the effects of playing catch-up in the race for a top-four finish and believes it will be “a different” story next season.

Below-par Tottenham salvaged a 2-1 comeback win against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, four days on from a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Chelsea.

Spurs are once more three points behind Chelsea, who went down 2-0 to Southampton, but Mourinho is realistic about their prospects of finishing in the top four.

Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino last month with Tottenham 11 points adrift of the Champions League places, told reporters: “I started with minus 12 here. Minus 12. 

“With minus 12, you have to recover 12 points — that’s a lot. You can tell me, ‘A couple of days ago you were minus three and had a chance to go for zero,’ and you’d be right. 

“But the problem is that during the recovery process you are not going to win all the time, and the other guys are not going to lose all the time.

It is very difficult to get from 12, nine, eight, zero — it is very difficult to recover a distance of 12 points. We are minus three and have to try to be there. 

“When we start next season with the same number of points, it is a different story. But for now it is hard and the players are feeling it. So it is not easy, but we go for it.”

Citing the 2006-07 Serie A campaign, the season after Juventus were relegated for their part in the Calciopoli scandal, Mourinho added: “Some teams started that season with minus points – minus six, minus 10, minus eight.

“They played until the end of the season and you could see how they were affected by the minus.”

Tottenham head to bottom side Norwich City on Saturday without Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko after they picked up their fifth bookings of the season against Brighton.

Mourinho revealed after the Brighton match that Tanguy Ndombele did not want to be selected, despite recently recovering from a groin injury, and he will let the club-record signing decide whether he is ready to feature against Norwich. 

“I think he was honest,” Mourinho said. “I think football players want to play football and for them to say, ‘I don’t feel confident to play, I feel not the best about my condition and previous injuries,’ is just being honest. 

Against Brighton we had Winks and Sissoko, [Eric] Dier on the bench. We had [Oliver] Skipp, a great kid who is fighting to improve and fighting for a place, so we had solutions. 

“Against Norwich there are less solutions. Let’s see. I will watch Friday’s training session and get a feeling of his condition. After training I hope he can say he is ready to help the team.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie