Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 14 September, 2019
Neymar jeered and insulted by PSG fans on return, wins game with last-minute overhead kick

Having been reluctantly forced to stay in France, the Brazilian then set about showing he can still make the difference.

By AFP Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 7:07 PM
1 hour ago 4,420 Views 1 Comment
Neymar celebrates his audacious winner.
Image: Anthony BIBARD
Image: Anthony BIBARD

NEYMAR MARKED HIS return to action for Paris Saint-Germain for the first time in four months with a stunning overhead kick in injury time that gave his team a 1-0 win over Strasbourg on Saturday.

The world’s most expensive player, resigned to another season in France after failing to get the move back to Barcelona he so desired, had been given a hostile reception by angry PSG fans throughout the match at the Parc des Princes.

His name was booed by supporters when the teams were read out at the Parc des Princes, and his first touches of the ball were also whistled.

The Brazilian was also greeted with loud chants in Spanish aimed at his mother. A banner briefly unfurled at one end of the ground in Portuguese, aimed at Neymar’s father who is also his agent, read: “Neymar Senior, sell your son in the Vila Mimosa”.

Vila Mimosa is a district of Rio de Janeiro known for prostitution.

With his side toiling at 0-0, however, Neymar broke the deadlock with an acrobatic effort to keep 

However, his acrobatic effort in the 92nd minute broke the deadlock from Diallo’s cross. As brilliant as the goal was, it was not met with unanimous approval from the supporters, but Neymar will clearly be missed when he sits out Wednesday’s Champions League opener against Real Madrid due to suspension.

The result puts PSG three points clear at the top of Ligue Un, and issues a stark warning to any pretenders to the champions’ throne. Renne and Nice can rejoin them at the top if they win their respective games. 

 © AFP 2019 

 

 

