Dublin: 13°C Monday 14 September 2020
'The only regret I have is not hitting this idiot in the face' - Neymar alleges racism led to red-card incident

The PSG star was one of five players sent off as a clash with Marseille ended with a brawl.

By AFP Monday 14 Sep 2020, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,794 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5204075
Image: Aurelien Morissard
Image: Aurelien Morissard

NEYMAR INSISTED HE had been the victim of racism as he was one of five players sent off in a mass brawl at the end of Marseille’s 1-0 win over Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

PSG’s Brazilian star appeared to accuse Alvaro Gonzalez of calling him a “monkey” in a series of furious tweets after he was sent off in injury time for slapping the Marseille defender on the back of the head.

“Look at the racism. That’s why I hit him,” Neymar, who was returning from coronavirus quarantine, said as he left the pitch. Gonzalez later denied making a racist comment.

“The only regret I have is not hitting this idiot in the face,” Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, tweeted after the game.

Neymar was red-carded after a VAR review, while teammates Layvin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes were also sent off. Marseille striker Dario Benedetto and defender Jordan Amavi were also expelled.

“It’s easy for VAR to show my ‘aggression’. ‘Now I’d like to them to show the image of the racist who called me a ‘MONKEY SON OF A BITCH’. I’d really like that!” Neymar tweeted.

Florian Thauvin’s close-range volley on 31 minutes earned Marseille a first victory over their bitter rivals since November 2011 but the ugly scenes overshadowed the game at Parc des Princes.

Neymar “told me it was a racist insult, but I didn’t hear anything on the pitch”, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said.

“There is no place for racism in football but I don’t think that was the case,” Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas told Telefoot. “We’ll have to look at it.”

 

- ‘What racism?’ -

 

According to Telefoot, Gonzalez replied “What racism?” when he was asked about the incident. He also tweeted a picture of himself surrounded by multi-racial teammates.

“There’s no place for racism,” the Spaniard wrote, adding: “Sometimes you have to learn to lose and take it on the field.”

PSG sporting director Leonardo suggested referee Jerome Brisard lacked the experience to officiate such a highly-charged fixture.

“Fourteen yellow cards and five reds means the match was out of control,” said Leonardo. “Not to criticise the referee but perhaps it’s not the time to officiate a ‘clasico’.” 

Tuchel tried to downplay the defeat.

“I’m not angry. I think you have to separate the performance and the result. We played a great match, I’m happy with the quality, mentality and the effort,” he said.

“I told the players if we continue to play like that we’ll win every match. It was a great performance but the result is what it is.”

PSG, runners-up to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final last month, have now lost their opening two games of a season without scoring for the first time since 1978/79.

AFP

