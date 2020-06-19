This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neymar ordered to pay Barca €6.7m over contract dispute

The Brazilian had claimed he was owed €43.6 million by his former club.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Jun 2020, 2:55 PM
PSG forward Neymar
A JUDGE IN Barcelona has ruled that Neymar must pay FC Barcelona €6.7 million over a contract dispute with the La Liga champions.

The Paris Saint-German and Brazil forward, who can appeal the decision, had claimed he was owed €43.6million by Barca in unpaid bonuses.

Neymar insisted he was due the huge sum as a loyalty bonus, having signed a new five-year contract with the Catalan giants in 2016.

The Brazil international, who joined PSG for a world record fee of €222m in August 2017, has instead been told he must fork out to his former employers – although an appeal could be lodged.

Barca, who have been linked with a move to re-sign Neymar, welcomed the verdict on Friday. A club statement said:

“FC Barcelona expresses its satisfaction with the verdict announced today by Social Court 15 in Barcelona in relation to the lawsuit involving FC Barcelona and the player Neymar Jr regarding the amount of the signing bonus in the final renewal of the player’s contract.

“The ruling has fully dismissed the player’s claim for payment of 43.6 million euros, and has accepted a large part of the defence presented by FC Barcelona, as a result of which the player must return €6.7 million to the club.

“Since the player’s representative is entitled to appeal this decision, the club shall continue to fervently defend its legitimate interests.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

