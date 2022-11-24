Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 25 November 2022
Advertisement

Too early for prognosis on Neymar injury, say Brazil

Coach Tite insisted that his talisman will be fir for the rest of the tournament.

31 minutes ago 511 Views 0 Comments
Brazil star Neymar.
Brazil star Neymar.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

BRAZIL WERE ROCKED by an injury scare involving captain Neymar after two goals from Richarlison secured a 2-0 win over Serbia in Group G.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar was substituted with 11 minutes remaining and was later seen with a badly swollen right ankle as he left the field.

It was the latest in a series of injury dramas surrounding the Brazilian talisman, whose 2014 World Cup was ended by a back injury.

The Brazilian skipper was also ruled out of the 2019 Copa America due to torn ligaments in the same right ankle. He also missed 10 weeks of the 2021/2022 season with an injured left ankle.

Brazilian team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said after the win it was too early to give a clear prognosis on his latest knock.

“We need to wait 24 to 48 hours to have a better assessment,” Lasmar said.

“We need to wait, we cannot make any premature comments about his evolution.”

Brazil coach Tite however said he was confident Neymar would be fit for the remainder of the tournament.

“You can be certain that Neymar is going to play in the World Cup,” Tite told reporters.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

The injury took the shine off a Brazilian win that came through goals from Tottenham’s Richarlison, including a spectacular volleyed second goal.

“It’s a childhood dream come true,” Richarlison said afterwards.

“We played a good game, especially in the second half, when the opponent got tired, and we managed to take advantage of that.”

– © AFP 2022

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie