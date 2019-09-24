This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Neymar did what he had to do' - No grief from PSG teammate over attempted exit

The Brazilian seemed to want to rejoin his former club Barcelona during the summer.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 9:34 PM
42 minutes ago 863 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4823635
Neymar in action for PSG last weekend.
Image: Laurent Cipriani
Neymar in action for PSG last weekend.
Neymar in action for PSG last weekend.
Image: Laurent Cipriani

THOMAS MEUNIER HAS refused to give Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar grief despite the Brazilian trying to force his way out of the club in the summer.

Neymar reported late to training on Tuesday but head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed this was authorised as the forward had a “personal thing”.

The 27-year-old has yet to be forgiven by some PSG fans after making it clear he wanted to leave the club during the transfer window.

Meunier, though, feels supporters need to move on from that saga and give Neymar their backing.

“Whistling is not the answer, I’m happy about what he brings,” Meunier told a press conference.

He did what he had to do during pre-season. He didn’t make waves and even he is convinced he can still play a role at the club.

“The supporters have the choice and can do what they want, but for me it isn’t necessary to give him a hard time.”

Tuchel indicated he will rotate his depleted Paris Saint-Germain squad against Reims in Ligue 1 on Wednesday as he balances an ongoing injury crisis.

Forwards Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani are all unavailable, as well as defender Thilo Kehrer and midfielder Julian Draxler, while Marco Verratti is suspended.

Neymar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are therefore the only senior attackers available to PSG, who are three points clear at the top of the table after six matches.

After sitting out the opening weeks of the season due to injury and uncertainty over his future, Neymar has hit late winners in consecutive league defeats of Strasbourg and Lyon.

Tuchel, though, suggested the Brazil forward could sit out the visit of Reims to ensure he is kept fresh for PSG’s busy upcoming schedule.

“It’s not possible to pick the same players,” he told a news conference. “I’m responsible for the team, we only have two days of rest.

“Then we play in Bordeaux, then in Istanbul [against Galatasaray in the Champions League] two days later, we cannot overuse the players.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

