This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neymar's father shuts down PSG exit talk

Speculation regarding a potential return to Spain continues to rage around the former Barcelona star.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Apr 2019, 8:42 AM
1 hour ago 601 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4588605

NEYMAR “DOES NOT want to leave Paris Saint-Germain”, claims his father, with supporters in France told they can “sleep easy” as transfer talk is shut down.

Ever since completing a record-breaking €222 million move to Parc des Princes, a Brazil international has seen his future called into question.

To many, a spell at PSG is considered to be a stepping stone en route to making another big-money switch elsewhere.

A return to Spain has been mooted for the former Barcelona forward on a regular basis, with a second stint at Camp Nou or a spell with Real Madrid considered to be appealing options.

Neymar is, however, tied to a long-term contract in Paris and intends to honour it.

With that in mind, Neymar Santos Sr has sought to bring the endless rounds of exit rumours to a close by telling RMC Sport: “The contract is long with PSG.

“We are only in the second season and it is not even over yet. We have a contract we are not even halfway through.

“These rumours of departure will always exist, we cannot have a player like Neymar without clubs dreaming about him.”

He added: “Neymar’s desire to be at PSG was expressed two years ago, so the fans can sleep easy.

“Today Neymar does not want to leave PSG, he wants to continue to help the club win titles.”

A domestic treble was secured by the South American during his debut campaign in France.

An untimely injury brought his efforts to a close in 2017-18, with another unfortunate knock having been suffered this season.

Neymar does, however, boast 48 goals in just 53 appearances for PSG.

He forms part of a fearsome attacking unit alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria and boasts the potential to enjoy even more success in the future.

PSG will be delighted to hear that a talismanic presence is intending to stick around.

Champions League glory remains the ultimate ambition for those in the French capital, having endured another last-16 exit this season, and Neymar will have a crucial role to play in those plans heading forward.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie