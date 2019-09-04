This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 4 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neymar 'did everything possible to return' to Barcelona - Suarez

Luis Suarez believes Neymar did everything he could to return to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,874 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4795919
Luis Suarez and Neymar playing for Barcelona in 2016.
Luis Suarez and Neymar playing for Barcelona in 2016.
Luis Suarez and Neymar playing for Barcelona in 2016.

NEYMAR DID EVERYTHING possible to return to Barcelona before the European transfer window closed, according to Luis Suarez.

Paris Saint-Germain retained the Brazil superstar despite strong speculation he would leave, two years after joining from Barca for a world-record €222million fee.

Neymar was reportedly the subject of a series of offers from the Catalans, whose LaLiga rivals Real Madrid were also said to be interested, and there were even rumours the player offered up to €20m of his own money to facilitate a transfer back to the Spanish champions.

Despite PSG bringing in Inter striker Mauro Icardi on loan to boost their forward options, Neymar is now set to stay at the club until January at least.

There has long been speculation Neymar regretted his decision to leave Barca in 2017 and Suarez confirmed team-mates warned him about making the move to Paris.

“We talked about it at the time,” Suarez told Fox Sports Radio in Argentina.

“We told him that there would be no place better than at Barcelona. But it’s his decision and he chose that.

“Now, he did everything possible to return.”

Although they could not land Neymar, Barca signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid and the World Cup winner scored his first LaLiga goals for the club in the 5-2 defeat of Real Betis.

However, Barca have taken four points from three games in a stumbling start without injured captain Lionel Messi and they sit five points behind Griezmann’s old club Atleti in the table.

Suarez has also been sidelined by injury, but he feels Griezmann, who rejected a possible move to Barca last year, is settling in well at Camp Nou.

“He is integrating [into the squad] in the best way possible,” Suarez said.

“He’s showing the squad that he is very humble. Here, we are all the same.”

A bright spot for Barca has been the emergence of Ansu Fati, with the 16-year-old becoming the club’s youngest league goalscorer to help earn a 2-2 draw at Osasuna before the international break.

“He came to train a day before playing the game against Real Betis,” Suarez added. “We noticed him and we were all surprised by his age.

“I think that when it comes to entering the dressing room, the more experienced players have to support him. ‘Don’t change the way you play’.

“Logically, he looks at you in a special way, but we try to make jokes to make him feel more comfortable.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie