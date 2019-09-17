This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neymar's Champions League ban for abusing officials reduced on appeal

The Brazilian will still miss tomorrow’s game with Real Madrid, however.

By AFP Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 11:44 AM
Neymar in action for PSG against Strasbourg on Saturday.
Image: Anthony BIBARD
Neymar in action for PSG against Strasbourg on Saturday.
Neymar in action for PSG against Strasbourg on Saturday.
Image: Anthony BIBARD

NEYMAR’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ban for insulting match officials on social media has been reduced from three games to two following an appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled today.

The world’s most expensive player following his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million in 2017 will miss the fixtures against Real Madrid tomorrow and Galatasaray in two weeks’ time due to the original ban from Uefa.

However, he will now be free to face Belgian side Bruges on 22 October.

“The Sole Arbitrator partially upheld the appeal and reduced the suspension imposed by UEFA on Neymar Jr. to two (2) UEFA competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible,” CAS said in a statement.

The Brazilian criticised the referee and his assistants after PSG’s last-16 collapse against Manchester United in March which he watched from the stands due to injury.

United were awarded a penalty deep into injury time after a protracted VAR decision, which Marcus Rashford scored to knock the French side out in the last 16 of the Champions League.

“It’s a disgrace. They get four guys who don’t understand football to watch a slow motion replay in front of the TV,” Neymar posted on Instagram after the 3-1 defeat.

Neymar scored an added time winner in his first PSG appearance of the season on Saturday as his overhead kick claimed all three points against Strasbourg.

He had not played for his club since May and had been left on the sidelines in their first four league games of the campaign because of the uncertainty surrounding his future after months of reports linking him with a move back to Barcelona or to Real.

The Parisians host the Spanish giants without their first-choice attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, the latter pair both suffering from injuries.

In their absence coach Thomas Tuchel could turn to summer signing Mauro Icardi or Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to lead the line at the Parc de Princes.

