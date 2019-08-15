This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neymar 'would be a bomb inside the locker room,' warns Barca great

Hristo Stoichkov insists that it is a bad idea to recruit the Brazilian for a second spell at the club.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 3:51 PM
36 minutes ago 1,365 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4767590
Neymar in PSG training.

NEYMAR WOULD BE a threat to Barcelona’s squad harmony if he returned to the club from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Blaugrana great Hristo Stoichkov.

Brazil star Neymar left Barca for PSG in a world-record €222 million move in 2017, as the Ligue 1 side paid the forward’s release clause.

Neymar’s split from Barca was ugly — the club criticising PSG’s conduct and disputing the player’s loyalty bonus.

But, according to media reports, that has not stopped Neymar and Barca working behind the scenes in recent weeks in order to facilitate a move.

Neymar’s position at PSG looks untenable after the club’s ultras sang offensive chants about him during their Ligue 1 opener, while Barca are said to have offered multiple players and a transfer fee to secure his return.

But Stoichkov, who spent seven years at Barca across two spells, is adamant Neymar is more trouble than he is worth.

“He would be a bomb inside the locker room,” Stoichkov told Univision. “Barcelona don’t need Neymar. He would have no space to play because they already have very important players.

“There are [Ousmane] Dembele, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Luis] Suarez, [Lionel] Messi. Where would he play? For my part, I don’t want him to come back.

“I’m sure there are players who want to come back and ask the president for his effort, but Barca isn’t going to move a single Euro to get him back. Barca doesn’t have the money to pay PSG.

There are [swap] options, but the players Barca is offering to PSG is disrespectful [to the players]. Firstly, because Ivan Rakitic is a great worker, a very humble lad who has never let his guard down and has always [prioritised] the interests of Barcelona.

“And [Philippe] Coutinho cost a lot of money, but he has a lot of ability and I defend him, and hopefully no Barca player leaves.”

