Tuesday 18 October 2022
Injured Hopkins the hero as Chargers sink Broncos

By AFP Tuesday 18 Oct 2022
Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins.
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez

INJURED KICKER DUSTIN Hopkins slotted an overtime field goal as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos 19-16 in a gritty divisional battle on Monday.

Hopkins, who spent most of the game with his right thigh heavily strapped after hurting himself on a second quarter extra-point, made no mistake from 39 yards to seal victory at SoFi Stadium.

The win sees the Chargers improve to 4-2 while their AFC West rivals Denver drop to 2-4.

Hopkins’ overtime winner was his fourth field goal of a dour game that saw both offenses struggle to get on top.

The 32-year-old veteran drilled kicks from 37, 31 and 35 yards before nailing his winning effort.

“I was hurting pretty good,” Hopkins said afterwards, revealing that he had tweaked a hamstring with his first kick.

“It was weird. I felt good. But then that first extra point I felt a pop and it went downhill from there,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins had been presented with his shot at glory after a howler from Denver’s rookie receiver Montrell Washington, who muffed a punt to surrender possession to the Chargers in kickable range.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had another disappointing outing, finishing with a meagre 188 passing yards and one touchdown.

The Chargers Justin Herbert also struggled, passing for 238 yards with no touchdowns.

The Broncos took a 10-0 first quarter lead after a 51-yard Brandon McManus field goal was followed by a 39-yard Wilson pass to Greg Dulcich for a touchdown.

But the Chargers hit back at the start of the second quarter when running back Austin Ekeler powered over from six yards.

Hopkins kicked a field goal to pull the Chargers level shortly afterwards but Denver regained the lead five seconds from half-time with a second McManus three-pointer.

Hopkins’ second field goal of the night were the only points added in the third quarter as the Chargers tied it at 13-13.

McManus kicked Denver back into the lead from 48 yards but Hopkins slotted his third field goal of the night to knot the scores at 16-16 before the game went to overtime.

