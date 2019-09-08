This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 9 September, 2019
Mahomes picks up where he left off but Chiefs' win tempered by Hill injury

There’s also concern for the Jaguars, who lost Nick Foles less than a quarter into his debut.

By AFP Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 11:26 PM
1 hour ago 608 Views 2 Comments
Patrick Mahomes steered Kansas City Chiefs to victory against Jacksonville Jaguars this evening.
Image: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Image: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Patrick Mahomes steered Kansas City Chiefs to victory against Jacksonville Jaguars this evening.
Patrick Mahomes steered Kansas City Chiefs to victory against Jacksonville Jaguars this evening.
Image: Phelan M. Ebenhack

REIGNING MVP PATRICK Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on a bruising opening Sunday in the NFL.

Sammy Watkins grabbed nine passes for a career-high 198 yards and three touchdowns, taking over as the top target for Chiefs quarterback Mahomes after Tyreek Hill departed with a shoulder injury days after he inked a three-year, $54 million (€48.9 million) deal.

Hill was later transported to hospital with what Chiefs head trainer Rick Burkholder called a “sternoclavicular joint injury which is where your clavicle comes into your sternum”. With the possibility of complications, the Chiefs opted to have Hill treated by an ortho-trauma physician in hospital.

The news was possibly worse for the Jaguars, who lost quarterback Nick Foles to a broken left clavicle less than a quarter into his debut for the team. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said there was no timetable for Foles’s return after surgery expected on Monday.

“It was unfortunate,” Marrone said. “You’d really like to see how the game would’ve worked itself out with Nick.”

chiefs-jaguars-football Nick Foles suffered a broken left clavicle. Source: Stephen B. Morton

In his absence, rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew threw for 275 yards and two TDs in an outstanding debut that still wasn’t enough.

“I was really proud of him for stepping up,” Foles said after the game, talking to reporters with his arm in a sling. “And I’m going to be here to help him in any way possible.”

The Jaguars also lost rookie linebacker Quincy Williams to a knee injury in the second half, and had linebacker Myles Jack ejected in the second quarter after he threw a punch at Kansas City receiver Demarcus Robinson. Jack had to be restrained by team officials and escorted off the field.

The fracas gave Mahomes — who threw for 50 touchdowns on the way to MVP honours last season — time to leave the field and have his left ankle taped without missing a play.

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle suffered a frightening head laceration in his team’s 30-27 win over the Panthers in Carolina. Weddle was carted off the field in the first half to have treatment for the bloody wound and a concussion evaluation.

nfl-los-angeles-rams-at-carolina-panthers Christian McCaffrey of Carolina Panthers runs at LA Rams duo Cory Littleton and Eric Weddle. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

With less than six minutes left in the second half, Weddle attempted to tackle Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey as he rushed toward the right sideline. McCaffrey tried to hurdle over Weddle and ended up catching him with a knee to the right side of his helmet.

Early division clashes saw the Baltimore Ravens run riot in a 59-10 victory over the Dolphins in Miami, where Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for a career-high 324 passing yards and a club-record five passing touchdowns. He connected on 17 of 20 passes for a club-record 85% completion rate.

The high-flying Ravens offence saw tight-end Mark Andrews record eight catches for 108 yards — both career highs. Rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown reeled in four catches for 147 yards, and two touchdowns.

In Philadelphia, the Eagles rallied for a 32-27 victory over NFC East rivals Washington, battling back from deficits of 17-0 and 20-7 with three straight second-half touchdowns and a field goal on four possessions.

nfl-sep-08-redskins-at-eagles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz completes a pass during their win against Washington. Source: Andy Lewis

Even as the Eagles offence led by quarterback Carson Wentz came alive, Philadelphia’s defence held the Redskins to zero second-half points and no first downs until they had built a 32-20 lead with some three minutes remaining.

There was a big comeback for the Buffalo Bills, who rallied from a 16-0 deficit to beat the New York Giants 17-16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Results

Atlanta Falcons 12-28 Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans 43-13 Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs 40-26 Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Rams 30-27 Carolina Panthers
Washington 27-32 Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens 59-10 Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills 17-16 NY Jets

© – AFP, 2019

