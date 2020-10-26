Cardinals strike late to give Seahawks first defeat, Brady edges past Brees record

TOM BRADY SURPASSED Drew Brees as the all-time NFL leader in touchdown passes last night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Las Vegas Raiders 45-20.

The six-time Super Bowl champion Brady threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as he completed 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards and no interceptions.

Brady now has thrown 559 touchdown passes in his career to eclipse Brees, who has 558. Brady reached the mark with a one-yard pass to rookie Tyler Johnson with just over three minutes remaining to seal the victory.

“We’re 5-2, in a decent place, not quite at the halfway point in the year,” Brady said. “We’ve got a lot of football left. We’re going to need everybody, and we’re going to need everybody’s best. And we’re going to try to meet the challenge every week.”

Chris Godwin caught nine passes for 88 yards, including a four-yard touchdown pass in the fourth to make it 31-20, and Scotty Miller caught six passes for a career-high 109 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers. Rob Gronkowski caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Leonard Fournette returned from a foot injury to run for a game-high 50 yards on 11 carries in the win.

Quarterback Derek Carr completed 24-of-36 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Carr was making his 100th career start.

Zane Gonzalez (5) celebrates his game-winning field goal. Source: Rick Scuteri

In Phoenix, Zane Gonzalez kicked a 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in overtime to lift the Arizona Cardinals a 37-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

It marked the first time in the contest the Cardinals had the lead as they handed the Seahawks their first loss of the season.

The Seahawks defeat means the Steelers are the only remaining unbeaten team in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys’ injury-plagued season got a whole lot worse as second-string quarterback Andy Dalton was forced out of their 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team in the third quarter with concussion.

Dalton — making his second start in place of starter Dak Prescott who is out for the season after needing surgery on a compound fracture of his right ankle — took a vicious hit to the head from linebacker Jon Bostic as he slid to the turf with 6:22 to play in the third quarter. Bostic was ejected from the game.