Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 1 October 2022
Advertisement

NFL consultant involved in clearing Tagovailoa fired - reports

The organisation’s Players Association requested a review of the concussion procedures used to evaluate the Miami Dolphins quarterback.

By AFP Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 8:28 PM
5 minutes ago 145 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5882098
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field after he was sacked by Cincinnati Bengals Josh Tupou.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field after he was sacked by Cincinnati Bengals Josh Tupou.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field after he was sacked by Cincinnati Bengals Josh Tupou.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

NBC Sports, CBS Sports and ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported the move was made even as an official investigation into the matter of last Sunday’s injury and diagnosis remains ongoing.

NBC Sports reported the players union lost confidence in the consultant given the impairment of Tagovailoa was apparent.

ESPN and CBS reported several mistakes were found in the consultant’s evaluation.

Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion during last Sunday’s 21-19 Miami victory over Buffalo after the back of his head struck the ground and he collapsed to the ground.

The star quarterback cleared to remain in the game, team officials later saying he suffered a back injury.

Tagovailoa was also cleared to play on Thursday against Cincinnati in a 27-15 loss to the Bengals where his head struck the turf again after being tackled in the second quarter by Bengals defender Josh Tupou.

Tagovailoa stayed on the ground for more than 10 minutes before being taken off the field in a stretcher to a nearby hospital with a concussion and a neck injury.

The Dolphins said Tagovailoa is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and there is no timetable for his return.

But many questioned why he was even allowed to play at all after the head injury against Buffalo.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The NFL’s top medical officials said Tagovailoa passed daily medical evaluations ahead of Thursday’s game and the Dolphins said he passed multiple concussion evaluations that included one at halftime of the Buffalo contest.

The NFL Players Association requested a review of the concussion procedures used to evaluate Tagovailoa.

NFL concussion protocols allow players who demonstrate motor instability to return to competition only if the team physician, in consultation with the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, determine there was no neurological cause to the instability.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie