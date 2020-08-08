This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 8 August, 2020
NFL cornerback to face armed robbery charges

DeAndre Baker previously denied wrongdoing during an initial court appearance on 19 May.

By AFP Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 5:49 PM
DeAndre Baker (file pic).
Image: Rich Graessle
DeAndre Baker (file pic).
DeAndre Baker (file pic).
Image: Rich Graessle

NFL CORNERBACK DeAndre Baker was formally charged with four counts of armed robbery by prosecutors in Florida on Friday following his arrest after an incident at a party near Miami.

The 22-year-old New York Giants player is accused of stealing money and watches from four men at a party while brandishing a semi-automatic firearm.

If convicted he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Baker previously denied wrongdoing during an initial court appearance on 19 May.

Prosecutors meanwhile have dropped charges against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was arrested along with Baker, citing a lack of evidence.

Dunbar had steadfastly denied involvement, with several witnesses saying he had not taken part in any criminal activity.

“Quinton is gratified,” Dunbar’s laywer Andrew Rier told ESPN on Friday.

“He thanks God. He thanks his family. He thanks his defense team and he thanks the Seahawks for sticking with him the whole time.”

“I think (the decision) speaks for itself,” Rier added.

“I think they did not have enough information to proceed, and they came to the just conclusion, and I appreciate the time and effort that they put into it to come to this conclusion.”

Dunbar has yet to play a game for the Seahawks after they acquired him in March from the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Dunbar has 25 career starts and 150 tackles.

Baker has played one season for the Giants, starting 15 games and making 61 tackles.

- © AFP 2020

