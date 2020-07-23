This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 23 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NFL ex-Redskins to be Washington Football Team for 2020

The team made the announcement in the wake of growing US social movements against racist symbols and monuments.

By AFP Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 7:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,710 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5158336
File pic.
Image: Imago/PA Images
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Imago/PA Images

THE FORMER Washington Redskins will use Washington Football Team as an interim name for the 2020 NFL season, the club announced on Thursday, dropping the team’s logo as well.

The team made the announcement in the wake of growing US social movements against racist symbols and monuments, the name team owner Dan Snyder once vowed never to change being retired before the start of the 2020 campaign.

Going with a temporary name will allow more time to make a choice about a longer-lasting nickname moving forward after dropping Redskins, which had been used since 1933.

“The decision to use ‘Washington Football Team’ for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input,” the team said in a statement.

To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses.”

The team website’s new banner, set to be displayed in stadium end zones this season, was Washington football team, established 1932, with the normal burgundy and gold colours remaining.

The profile face of a Native American as the team logo was reduced in size and placement as a first step toward being removed.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season,” the team said.

In addition, we are rolling out an aesthetic that reflects the direction of the franchise as we progress toward a new name and design scheme.”

The team plans a 50-day operation to remove all Redskins-branded imaging from all team facilities with plans to be done before the team’s September 13 home opener against Philadelphia.

The Redskins logo used on player helmets will be replaced by the number of each particular player while “Washington” will replace “Redskins” on the stitching below the neck opening on the front of the jersey.

The club was founded as the Boston Braves in 1932, became the Redskins the following year and moved to Washington for the 1937 NFL season.

The team announced 10 days ago that it would drop the nickname and logo after 87 years, a move that came 10 days after vowing a thorough review of the team’s name.

© – AFP, 2020 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie