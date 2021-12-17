Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 17 December 2021
Advertisement

NFL postpones three games amid Covid-19 surge

The league said it would “strongly encourage” players getting booster shots, but did not issue a mandate.

By AFP Friday 17 Dec 2021, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,459 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5634383
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of 24 Cleveland Browns players unavailable this week.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of 24 Cleveland Browns players unavailable this week.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of 24 Cleveland Browns players unavailable this week.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NFL HAS postponed three weekend games amid a Covid-19 surge that has “seen a substantial increase in cases across the league.”

The league announced Friday that Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Monday, while Sunday’s meeting between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams game have been moved to Tuesday.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFL Players’ Association as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in a statement.

As of Friday, the Browns had 24 players – including a dozen starters – either testing positive for Covid this week or remained on the Covid reserve list from tests last week.

The sidelined players included not only starting quarterback Baker Mayfield but also backup Case Keenum, and the NFLPA had reportedly been urging postponement of the game since Thursday.

The Rams had 25 players on the Covid list, including receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Twenty-one of those players had landed on the reserve list since Tuesday.

Washington also had more than 20 players on the Covid-19 reserve list, including quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen.

On Wednesday, as the Browns cases mounted up, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there “has not been any discussion” about postponing games.

On Thursday, the league revealed enhanced safety protocols designed to slow the surge throughout the league, which follows a relatively trouble-free opening three months of the season.

The spike in positive cases comes amid global concern over the spread of the Omicron variant, which has been blamed for a fresh wave of infections.

The NFL said Thursday that all players coaches and staff will be required to wear face coverings in team facilities regardless of vaccination status, and all team meetings must be conducted either outdoors or remotely.

Players will be forbidden from dining together in groups. Meals will be  ”grab-and-go” and players must be seated 10 feet apart from each other.

No outside visitors will be permitted during team travel.

The league said it would “strongly encourage” players getting booster shots, but did not issue a mandate.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

At the same time, the league also tweaked its return-to-play protocols for vaccinated players who test positive for Covid-19 but are asymptomatic.

Under the previous rules, a vaccinated player testing positive must produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before being able to return.

The new protocol uses measures of “viral load” that could allow for a speedier return to play for vaccinated players who test negative.

 © – AFP, 2021


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Former Munster hooker Mike Sherry joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss all the goings on from one of the most insane weeks of Irish rugby news in living memory.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie