BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Friday 22 January 2021
Advertisement

NFL inviting 7,500 'heroes' to Super Bowl

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the workers — mostly from hospitals and health care centres in Tampa and Florida — were being recognised for their service during the pandemic.

By Press Association Friday 22 Jan 2021, 6:48 PM
11 minutes ago 251 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5333247
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (file pic).
Image: Rich Graessle
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (file pic).
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (file pic).
Image: Rich Graessle

THE NFL is inviting roughly 7,500 health care workers vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend next month’s Super Bowl in Florida, the league confirmed in a statement on Friday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the workers — mostly from hospitals and health care centres in Tampa and Florida — were being invited in recognition of their service during the pandemic.

In addition, all 32 NFL teams will invite a small number of vaccinated healthcare workers from their respective markets to attend the 7 February showpiece at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” Goodell said in a statement.

“We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

The invited healthcare workers will join an additional 14,500 fans due to be in attendance at the Super Bowl, which is taking place against the backdrop of a nationwide coronavirus crisis.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The NFL has dramatically reduced capacity for the championship game after a season where many teams have played in empty stadiums due to Covid-19.

The NFL said on Friday that its plans for spectators at the Super Bowl had been drawn up in consultation with public health officials including the Centers for Disease Control, the Florida Department of Health and local hospitals and health care systems.

“These officials reviewed and provided feedback on the NFL’s comprehensive plans that will enable the league to host fans and the vaccinated health care workers in a safe and responsible way,” a statement said.

The statement said fans would be subjected to rigorous Covid-19 protocols which included mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing, and other measures such as “podded seating” and touchless concessions, restrooms, and security checkpoints.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie