Dublin: 1 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Watson leads Texans past rallying Patriots, Broncos break Chargers hearts

How d’you like them apples?

By The42 Team Monday 2 Dec 2019, 7:16 AM
1 hour ago 1,362 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4914257
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

DESHAUN WATSON PRODUCED a stunning display to help the Houston Texans upstage the New England Patriots, while the Los Angeles Chargers succumbed to a last-gasp field goal last night.

Watson finished with four touchdowns as the Texans trumped the Patriots 28-22 in NFL action.

Elsewhere, the Chargers succumbed to the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs humbled the Oakland Raiders.

PATRIOTS KNOCKED FROM AFC SEED BY WATSON’S TEXANS

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Patriots lost top spot in the AFC after Watson dazzled in Houston, and the Baltimore Ravens prevailed against the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster earlier in the day.

Watson threw three touchdown passes and had the first TD reception of his career as Patriots dropped to 10-2 for the season.

Houston’s Watson had 234 yards passing to help the Texans (8-4) take a 21-3 lead against the Patriots, while he also caught a touchdown from receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady managed two of his three touchdown passes in the final four minutes – the veteran finishing 24 of 47 for 326 yards and an interception.

Source: NFL/YouTube

CHARGERS FALL TO LATE DEFEAT

It was a heartbreaking outing for the Chargers, who went down 23-20 to the Broncos as time expired in Denver.

Brandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal saw the Broncos (4-8) past the luckless Chargers (4-8), who had levelled the clash via Michael Badgley’s 46-yard attempt with 14 seconds remaining.

McManus converted after a 38-yard pass interference call on Charges cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.

“I thought it was OPI [offensive pass interference],” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said post-game.

Denver’s rookie quarterback Drew Lock was 18 of 28 for 134 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on debut.

While one Los Angeles team were left frustrated, another celebrated a comprehensive victory.

Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-7.

CHIEFS SEIZE CONTROL OF AFC WEST

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were too good for AFC West rivals the Raiders, triumphing 40-9.

The Chiefs raced out to a 31-0 lead before the Raiders managed to get on the scoreboard in Kansas City.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes was 15-of-29 for 175 yards and a touchdown, while the reigning MVP also rushed for a TD.

Juan Thornhill’s pick-six also inspired the Chiefs (8-4), who opened a two-game lead over the Raiders in the race for the division.

The Raiders (6-6) struggled as QB Derek Carr finished with 222 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

EAGLES ‘SELF-DESTRUCTED’

It was a forgettable outing for the Philadelphia Eagles as head coach Doug Pederson reflected on the team’s 37-31 loss to the lowly Dolphins.

The Eagles led 28-14 in the third quarter before being outscored 23-3 for the remainder of the game in Miami.

“We self-destructed in a couple of areas today, and it just hurt us,” said Pederson, whose team have lost three in a row. “And we didn’t make enough plays; they made ‘em, we didn’t. So those are the things that I talk about when I talk about being a disciplined team.”

WEEK 13 SCORES:

  • Tennessee Titans 31-17 Indianapolis Colts
  • Cincinnati Bengals 22-6 New York Jets
  • Washington Redskins 29-21 Carolina Panthers
  • Baltimore Ravens 20-17 San Francisco 49ers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-11 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 Cleveland Browns
  • Green Bay Packers 31-13 New York Giants
  • Miami Dolphins 37-31 Philadelphia Eagles
  • Los Angeles Rams 34-7 Arizona Cardinals
  • Denver Broncos 23-20 Los Angeles Chargers
  • Kansas City Chiefs 40-9 Oakland Raiders
  • Houston Texans 28-22 New England Patriots

