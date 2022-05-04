Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 4 May 2022
NFL announce new London dates with Rodgers' Green Bay Packers making bow

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks as Germany hosts its first NFL regular-season game on 13 November at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.
AARON RODGERS AND the Green Bay Packers will take on the New York Giants as the NFL brings three games to London later this year.

The Packers become the 32nd and final team to play in the capital since it first hosted a regular-season game in 2007 and will take on the Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 9 October.

Spurs will be hosting games on back-to-back weekends, with the New Orleans Saints taking on the Minnesota Vikings on 2 October.

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue their commitment to London when welcoming the Denver Broncos, and their new quarterback Russell Wilson, to Wembley Stadium on 30 October.

Having beaten the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, the Jags return to their home away from home as they play under the arch for the eighth time since 2013.

Shahid Khan, Jags owner and chairman of Sky Bet Championship winners Fulham, said: “We were the first NFL team committed to play multiple games at Wembley and will be playing a home game here each season for at least the next three.

“We have the largest social following of any NFL team in the UK, our Foundation continues to expand, and we intend to keep growing.

I look forward to being back in London to watch Fulham and the Jaguars play, in what I think will be a hugely exciting year ahead for fans of both teams.”

Elsewhere, Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks as Germany hosts its first NFL regular-season game on 13 November at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

