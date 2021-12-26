Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 26 December 2021
Advertisement

Record-setting Rodgers and Packers hold on for win over Browns

Elsewhere the Arizona Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff berth for the third straight week.

By AFP Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 9:24 AM
23 minutes ago 362 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5640580
Aaron Rodgers (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Aaron Rodgers (file photo).
Aaron Rodgers (file photo).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GREEN BAY QUARTERBACK Aaron Rodgers’s record-setting night and a late interception by Rasul Douglas helped the Packers to a 24-22 NFL victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

The narrow victory saw the Packers improve to 12-3 and stay in control in the race for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

As Green Bay consolidated their position, the Arizona Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff berth for the third straight week, falling 22-16 to the determined Indianapolis Colts.

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards for the Colts, who have won three straight games and six of their last seven.

Wentz connected with Dezmon Patmon in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown that gave the Colts a 22-13 lead for good with 6:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Arizona had chances to regain the lead, but settled for a field goal with 42 seconds remaining. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater missed two field goal attempts as well as an extra point.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 245 yards and a touchdown and ran for 74 yards. He hit Antoine Wesley for a 24-yard touchdown that put Arizona up 13-12 early in the third quarter.

But the Cardinals couldn’t hold on and are now 3-5 since starting the season 7-0.

In Green Bay, Rodgers broke Packers great Brett Favre’s franchise record for touchdown passes with a TD toss to Allen Lazard in the first quarter that took his career tally to 443.

A message from Favre was displayed on the jumbotron scoreboard at Lambeau, congratulating Rodgers on the achievement.

“Hey 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record,” Favre said. “I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl.”

Rodgers, who connected on 24 of 34 passing attempts for 202 yards and three touchdowns, said that remained the ultimate aim.

“That’s the goal,” he said. “For sure this was an important one — a team fighting for their playoff lives… It’s not pretty, but it’s a win.”

Rodgers offered a shout-out to Douglas and the Packers defence.

Green Bay led 24-12 after a field goal early in the third quarter, but the Packers offence managed just one first down on its next three possessions, and Cleveland rallied behind a strong ground game to get within two points.

Cleveland’s final drive was near midfield when quarterback Baker Mayfield threw his fourth interception of the game, and Green Bay running back AJ Dillon ran for one final first down to run out the clock.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

All three of Mayfield’s first-half interceptions led to Green Bay touchdowns. Rodgers also connected on two scoring passes with wide receiver Davante Adams for yet another franchise record.

His 66 TD combinations with Adams surpassed the 65 shared by Rodgers and Jordy Nelson.

“I’m very fortunate to have played with the guys I played with, to be coached by the men I was coached by over the years,” Rodgers said.

© – AFP, 2021

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie