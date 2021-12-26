Record-setting Rodgers and Packers hold on for win over Browns

GREEN BAY QUARTERBACK Aaron Rodgers’s record-setting night and a late interception by Rasul Douglas helped the Packers to a 24-22 NFL victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

The narrow victory saw the Packers improve to 12-3 and stay in control in the race for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

As Green Bay consolidated their position, the Arizona Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff berth for the third straight week, falling 22-16 to the determined Indianapolis Colts.

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards for the Colts, who have won three straight games and six of their last seven.

Wentz connected with Dezmon Patmon in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown that gave the Colts a 22-13 lead for good with 6:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Arizona had chances to regain the lead, but settled for a field goal with 42 seconds remaining. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater missed two field goal attempts as well as an extra point.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 245 yards and a touchdown and ran for 74 yards. He hit Antoine Wesley for a 24-yard touchdown that put Arizona up 13-12 early in the third quarter.

But the Cardinals couldn’t hold on and are now 3-5 since starting the season 7-0.

In Green Bay, Rodgers broke Packers great Brett Favre’s franchise record for touchdown passes with a TD toss to Allen Lazard in the first quarter that took his career tally to 443.

A message from Favre was displayed on the jumbotron scoreboard at Lambeau, congratulating Rodgers on the achievement.

“Hey 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record,” Favre said. “I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl.”

Rodgers, who connected on 24 of 34 passing attempts for 202 yards and three touchdowns, said that remained the ultimate aim.

“That’s the goal,” he said. “For sure this was an important one — a team fighting for their playoff lives… It’s not pretty, but it’s a win.”

Rodgers offered a shout-out to Douglas and the Packers defence.

Green Bay led 24-12 after a field goal early in the third quarter, but the Packers offence managed just one first down on its next three possessions, and Cleveland rallied behind a strong ground game to get within two points.

Cleveland’s final drive was near midfield when quarterback Baker Mayfield threw his fourth interception of the game, and Green Bay running back AJ Dillon ran for one final first down to run out the clock.

All three of Mayfield’s first-half interceptions led to Green Bay touchdowns. Rodgers also connected on two scoring passes with wide receiver Davante Adams for yet another franchise record.

His 66 TD combinations with Adams surpassed the 65 shared by Rodgers and Jordy Nelson.

“I’m very fortunate to have played with the guys I played with, to be coached by the men I was coached by over the years,” Rodgers said.

