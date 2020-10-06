Patrick Mahomes throws two TDS as Chiefs improve to 4-0

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs away from New England Patriots pressure during the first quarter.

PATRICK MAHOMES THEW two touchdown passes as the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cam Newton-less New England Patriots 26-10 on Monday in a game postponed by positive Covid-19 tests.

The game was pushed from Sunday after both teams reported positive tests for the coronavirus, including New England’s quarterback Newton.

Mahomes passed for 236 yards, completing 19 of 29 attempts and spearheading the Chiefs to two touchdowns in the final 16 minutes. Kansas City is the first team in league history to start the season 4-0 four straight years.

“You’ve seen it this season. You’ve seen it last season. Even if you hold us down, we can go out there and make plays when they count,” said Mahomes.

“When your number is called you have to make plays, and I thought enough guys made plays that we were able to get out of there with a win.”

Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman caught touchdown passes for the Chiefs, both on easy six-yard short passes from Mahomes in front of 12,700 fans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs safety Tyran Mathieu helped seal the victory with a 25-yard interception and return with 8:48 left in the fourth quarter.

So far, Newton is the only Patriot to have tested positive for the virus. Organizers moved the game from Sunday to Monday so more tests could be conducted. Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive.

New England’s travel plans on Monday were altered to allow the players to travel in two aircraft. One carried the 20 players who have had contact with Newton, who was placed on the Covid-19 list on Saturday.

- Rodgers on song -

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer replaced Newton but failed to get a touchdown despite getting into scoring territory twice.

Hoyer was replaced in the third quarter by third-stringer Jarrett Stidham, who engineered a touchdown drive on his first possession. But Stidham also threw two interceptions.

The Patriots dropped to 2-2 on the season and are now two games back of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Damien Harris came off injured reserve to gain 100 yards on 17 carries. Harris had missed the first three games due to a hand injury.

The Patriots were missing running back Sony Michel who is out with a quad injury.

In the later game, Aaron Rodgers and Robert Tonyan connected on three touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers routed the Atlanta Falcons 30-16.

Rodgers completed 27 of 33 passes and finished with four touchdowns for the Packers, who improved to 4-0 on the season. Tonyan caught a career-high three touchdowns and six passes for 98 yards.

“He is a very consistent guy,” Rodgers said of Tonyan. “Every year he is getting better. He’s a really good player.”

Jamaal Williams caught eight passes for 95 yards and Aaron Jones gained 111 yards, including 71 rushing.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan completed 28 of 39 passes for 285 yards for the Falcons, who dropped to 0-4.

Falcon’s Todd Gurley rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, while receiver Julio Jones caught four passes in the first half to become the franchise’s all-time receptions leader with 812. He surpassed Roddy White, who had 808 from 2005-15.

Rodgers passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns to help the Packers take a commanding 20-3 halftime lead.

