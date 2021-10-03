Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 4 October 2021
Advertisement

Head coach Reid makes his own bit of NFL history as Chiefs rebound from back-to-back defeats

The 63-year-old became the first coach ever to win 100 games, including playoffs, with two franchises as his side beat his former employers.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 11:47 PM
1 hour ago 580 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5564579
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Image: Matt Rourke
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Image: Matt Rourke

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS head coach Andy Reid made NFL history as his current side defeated his former employers the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 42-30 victory saw Reid become the first coach in the competition to win 100 games, including play-offs, with two franchises.

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdowns as the Chiefs bounced back after successive losses to the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Carolina Panthers’ 100% start to the season came to an end as they were beaten 36-28 by the Dallas Cowboys, for whom Dak Prescott produced a four-touchdown display.

The Indianapolis Colts secured their first win of the campaign as they won 27-17 against the Miami Dolphins, and the New York Giants got off the mark as well with a 27-21 overtime victory against the New Orleans Saints.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The New York Jets also triumphed in overtime for a first win of the season as they overcame the Tennessee Titans 27-24.

The Detroit Lions remain winless following a 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills beat the Houston Texans 40-0 at Highmark Stadium.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns beat the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 and Washington defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-30.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie