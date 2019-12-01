Ravens beat 49ers for 8th-straight win, Dolphins kicker scores TD in victory

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders tumbles after making a catch for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

JUSTIN TUCKER’S 49-YARD field goal as time expired meant the Baltimore Ravens edged past the San Francisco 49ers to win an eighth straight game.

On a quiet day for red-hot Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tucker kept his cool and showed why he is considered one of the NFL’s best kickers.

Baltimore’s AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals were also victorious for the first time this season, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans claimed key wins to boost their wildcard hopes.

Sunday’s most hotly-anticipated encounter saw the Ravens face the 49ers in a repeat of Super Bowl XLVII.

MVP favourite Jackson was kept to 105 yards passing in a contest where both teams gained more yards through rushing than passing.

Jackson had a rushing score to go along with 101 yards on the ground, though, and his team were victorious thanks to Tucker’s field goal.

With the 20-17 victory Baltimore improved to 10-2, the same record that the 49ers have with four games to go.

The last remaining winless team in the NFL claimed their first victory as Andy Dalton returned to lead the Bengals past the New York Jets 22-6 and give rookie head coach Zac Taylor a maiden win.

Cincinnati were 0-11 heading into Sunday’s game and turned back to ninth-year quarterback Dalton having benched him following their Week 9 bye.

The move paid dividends as Dalton went 22-for-37 passing and threw one touchdown against a Jets team that had won their previous three games.

Two other struggling franchises, the Redskins and Dolphins, claimed their third wins of the season, Washington beating the Carolina Panthers 29-21 and Miami defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 37-31.

In the Dolphins’ victory, kicker Jason Sanders caught a touchdown in a trick play which proved crucial to the final score.

Two weeks after losing to the Cleveland Browns in an ill-tempered Thursday night encounter, the Steelers exacted a measure of revenge with a 20-13 success at Heinz Field.

Their previous meeting was marred by the ugly scenes which saw Myles Garrett rip off Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit the Pittsburgh quarterback with it.

Rudolph has since been benched, while Garrett is serving a suspension, and there was no sign of the bad blood on Sunday as the Devlin Hodges-led Steelers improved to 7-5.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was sacked five times, completed the game despite suffering a hand injury but it was his interception which ultimately sealed the win for Pittsburgh.

Two former Super Bowl MVPs had contrasting afternoons, with Nick Foles benched by the Jacksonville Jaguars while Aaron Rodgers lit up the New York Giants secondary in the snow.

Foles, a big free-agent signing by the Jags in the offseason, was replaced by Gardner Minshew having committed three first-half turnovers as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised to a 28-11 triumph.

The Green Bay Packers bounced back from their loss to the 49ers last time out, Rodgers throwing four touchdowns – two of which went to Davante Adams – in a 31-13 win over the Giants.

Elsewhere, the Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

