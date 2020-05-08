This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 8 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NFL unveils business-as-usual schedule

While the league holds open the possibility of changes, it has scheduled a 17-week season starting on 10 September.

By Press Association Friday 8 May 2020, 8:14 AM
39 minutes ago 567 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5094017
'We do our proper contingency planning but no, there is no other schedule.'
'We do our proper contingency planning but no, there is no other schedule.'
'We do our proper contingency planning but no, there is no other schedule.'

THE NFL HAS released its fixture list for 2020-21, with the season currently set to start at its usual scheduled time despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The season is scheduled to kick off on 10 September – with the Houston Texans playing reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs – and with the usual 17 weeks of football planned.

NFL executive vice-president of football operations Troy Vincent said on NFL Network that while the league is leaving open the possibility of a change to the schedule caused by Covid-19, at present there was no alternative fixture list drawn up.

So far the NFL’s only concession to the coronavirus is its rescheduling to the US of its five planned international games – four in London and one in Mexico City.

“This is the schedule,” Vincent said.

“We’re excited about this schedule. We do our proper contingency planning but no, there is no other schedule.”

Reports in the US have said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has told all teams to not comment on the possible effects of Covid-19 on the season.

Website Sports Business Journal reported last week contingencies being considered by the NFL include delaying the Super Bowl by three weeks from its current planned date of 7 February, and starting the season up to a month late on 15 October.

Abandoning the Pro Bowl and scrapping byes for this season were also said to be possibilities.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie