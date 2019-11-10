This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 10 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lamar Jackson perfect as Ravens rout Bengals

Elsewhere, the returning Patrick Mahomes couldn’t inspire the Chiefs to victory.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 10:47 PM
39 minutes ago 535 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4886515
Lamar Jackson.
Lamar Jackson.
Lamar Jackson.

LAMAR JACKSON ENHANCED his MVP bid with his second perfect passer rating of the season as the Baltimore Ravens crushed the Cincinnati Bengals 49-13 in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Elsewhere, Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP, was unable to lead the Kansas City Chiefs past the Tennessee Titans, despite throwing for over 400 yards in his return from a dislocated kneecap.

The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, claimed a shock win over the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana, while the Jets claimed New York bragging rights over the Giants.

Baltimore, fresh from handing the New England Patriots their first loss last week, moved to 7-2 with a 49-13 annihilation of the winless Bengals.

Ravens quarterback Jackson once again impressed, completing 15 of 17 passes and tossing three scores, while ripping off a 47-yard touchdown run too.

Ryan Finley was making his NFL debut after the Bengals benched Andy Dalton, but the quarterback managed just 167 yards through the air and saw an interception returned to the house by Marcus Peters.

The Chiefs had Mahomes back from a two-game absence on Sunday and though he threw for 446 yards, it came in a losing cause as the Titans upset Kansas City in Nashville.

Tyreek Hill had 157 receiving yards and a score as the Chiefs put up 530 yards of offense, but Derrick Henry had 188 yards and two scores on the ground for Tennessee, who went ahead with 23 seconds remaining through Adam Humphries’ 23-yard catch.

Kansas City lined up for a field goal that would have forced overtime, yet Harrison Butker’s attempt was blocked.

The Falcons picked up just their second win of the season, while the Saints suffered only their second loss as Dan Quinn’s team claimed a 26-9 triumph on the road, kicker Younghoe Koo making four field goals on his Atlanta debut.

Daniel Jones threw four touchdowns but the Giants lost 34-27 to the Jets in the clash between the two New York teams, while the Cleveland Browns beat the Buffalo Bills 19-16 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed a 30-27 success over the Arizona Cardinals.

Matthew Stafford’s streak of 136 successive starts came to an end as the Detroit Lions, for whom Jeff Driskel played at quarterback instead, were beaten 20-13 by the Chicago Bears.

NFL Results (early games) 

  • Raiders 26-24 Chargers 
  • Jets 34-27 Giants 
  • Saints 9-26 Falcons 
  • Titans 35-32 Chiefs 
  • Bengals 13-49 Ravens 
  • Browns 19-16 Bills 
  • Buccaneers 30-27 Cardinals 
  • Bears 20-13 Lions

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie