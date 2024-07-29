Advertisement
Nhat Nguyen was on fire against Prince Dahal. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
nhat's just the way it is

Nhat Nguyen makes short work of second match to move within one win of quarter-finals

Nguyen’s final group match will take place against Danish Olympic king Viktor Axelsen.
10.01pm, 29 Jul 2024
NHAT NGUYEN MADE short work of his Nepalese opponent Prince Dahal to move to within one win of the men’s badminton quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics.

Cavan man Nguyen swatted aside Dahal in just 35 minutes, winning in straight sets, 21-7 and 21-5.

Nguyen, who opened his campaign with a harder-earned victory over Misha Zilberman of Israel, will likely have to beat Denmark’s reigning Olympic champion and two-time World Championship gold medallist Viktor Axelsen to reach the last eight.

Only the group winners reach the quarter-finals, and Axelsen — who beat Dahal 21-8 and 21-6 in his group opener — will later tonight take to the court against Zilberman for his second match in Group P.

Victory for the Dane would set up a winner-takes-all showdown on Wednesday morning with Nguyen, who already has maximum points from his first two matches.

