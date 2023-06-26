Nhat Nguyen makes winning start at European Games

TOKYO OLYMPIAN NHAT Nguyen won his opening match at the European Games on a mixed day on the badminton court for Team Ireland.

Nguyen fought hard against Slovakia’s Milan Dratva to win his Group D match 23-21, 21-19. Nguyen is back on the court on Tuesday against Great Britain’s Johnnie Torjussen.

“It was important to win the opening set,” Nguyen said.

“My coach reminded me to do what we were practising in training, although that wasn’t really happening tonight, so I need to be extra focused tomorrow on every single shot.”

Earlier on Monday, Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds comfortably won their opening match in the Men’s Doubles against Italy 21-17, 21-12.

In the Women’s Singles, Rachel Darragh narrowly lost out against Czech Republic 23-21, 21-18.

The final match on the opening day of badminton action in Poland saw Moya Ryan and Kate Frost lose 2-0 to French duo Margot Lambert and Anne Tran 2-0 (21-7, 21-8).

Ryan and Frost are back in action against Swedish sisters Moa Sjoo and Tilda Sjoo at 4.30pm Irish time on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, in diving, 18-year-old Jake Passmore finished 10th in the 1m Springboard final.

Sive Brassil is 31st in the Fencing Ranking Round ahead of the final fencing hall on Tuesday morning.

The full schedule and results can be found here.

