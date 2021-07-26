Nhat Nguyen dominates on Olympic debut

IRISH BADMINTON HOPEFUL Nhat Nguyen impressed on his Olympic bow today, beating Sri Lanka’s Niluka Karunaratne in two games.

The Dubliner looked nervous against his vastly experienced opponent initially but ultimately dominated to take the first game 21-16.

And from there the 21-year-old drove on to take the second 21-14.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Nguyen will next face Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei on Wednesday, in the three-player pool. If he manages to upset the 10th seed, he’ll guarantee progression to the last 16.

