Monday 26 July 2021
Nhat Nguyen dominates on Olympic debut

The 21-year-old made a winning start to his first Games.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Jul 2021, 1:07 PM
4 minutes ago 714 Views 0 Comments
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRISH BADMINTON HOPEFUL Nhat Nguyen impressed on his Olympic bow today, beating Sri Lanka’s Niluka Karunaratne in two games.

The Dubliner looked nervous against his vastly experienced opponent initially but ultimately dominated to take the first game 21-16. 

And from there the 21-year-old drove on to take the second 21-14. 

nhat-nguyen Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Nguyen will next face Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei on Wednesday, in the three-player pool. If he manages to upset the 10th seed, he’ll guarantee progression to the last 16. 

