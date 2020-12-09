BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former Dublin hurler joins Davy Fitzgerald's backroom team after departing Laois

Niall Corcoran will coach the Wexford hurlers in 2021.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 10:39 AM
13 minutes ago 476 Views 0 Comments
Former Dublin hurler Niall Corcoran.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS added former Dublin hurler Niall Corcoran to his backroom team for 2021.

Galway native Corcoran was part of Eddie Brennan’s set-up in Laois for the past two seasons.

Corcoran is a highly-rated coach and in 2019 the pair guided Laois to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Brennan recently departed the O’Moore County to link up with Cuala as coach under manager John Twomey.

Corcoran won Leinster and National League titles under Anthony Daly and works as a games development officer with Kilmacud Crokes in the capital. He was also selector with the Kilmacud hurlers this season.

He’ll replace Clare All-Ireland winner Brendan Bugler, who has stepped aside due to family commitments according to the Irish Examiner. 

Kevin O'Brien
