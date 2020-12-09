Former Dublin hurler joins Davy Fitzgerald's backroom team after departing Laois

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS added former Dublin hurler Niall Corcoran to his backroom team for 2021.

Galway native Corcoran was part of Eddie Brennan’s set-up in Laois for the past two seasons.

Corcoran is a highly-rated coach and in 2019 the pair guided Laois to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Brennan recently departed the O’Moore County to link up with Cuala as coach under manager John Twomey.

Corcoran won Leinster and National League titles under Anthony Daly and works as a games development officer with Kilmacud Crokes in the capital. He was also selector with the Kilmacud hurlers this season.

Former Dublin hurler Niall Corcoran is coming on board the Wexford senior hurling management team for 2021. pic.twitter.com/KZZBtlyqim — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) December 8, 2020

He’ll replace Clare All-Ireland winner Brendan Bugler, who has stepped aside due to family commitments according to the Irish Examiner.