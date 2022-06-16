Offaly 'shattered' by Darby's serious knee injury

OFFALY’S BUILD-UP to Sunday’s Tailteann Cup semi-final has been rocked by the news that experienced defender Niall Darby suffered a knee injury that is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

The 2021 Offaly captain went down at training on Tuesday night just days out from their Croke Park showdown with Westmeath on Sunday.

Darby, 34, went for a scan in Santry Sports Clinic last night to establish the severity of the injury, but manager John Maughan is resigned to it being an ACL tear.

“That’s a real body-blow,” said Maughan. “It was quite devastating and we were quite shattered after it because it happened in front of the group during training. He’s a guy that’s highly regarded and highly respected.

“I togged out beside him on Tuesday night as I do regularly and he was just talking about eagerly he’s looking forward to Sunday. So it’s a devastating blow for him.

Advertisement

“He went for a scan just to establish the severity of what appears to be an ACL injury, but that was unconfirmed when I spoke to him last night. He will (have surgery).”

The Rhode clubman is the son of 1982 All-Ireland winner, Stephen and nephew of goalscoring hero Seamus, while his brother Brian also served the county with distinction over the years.

A regular starter for Offaly over the last decade, Niall has featured at half-forward, wing-back and more recently at corner-back for the county team.

He was enjoying a fine season and performed particularly well in Offaly’s Tailteann Cup wins over Wexford, Wicklow and New York.

Given his age profile the injury may well bring the curtain down on his inter-county career.

“Poor aul Niall, he was taking it very badly himself,” said Maughan.

“I’ve been involved with a lot of teams down through the last couple of decades and I’ve never seen a player to be as affected with the situation. He was just absolutely shattered. There’s very little you can say as consolation.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“He’s a former captain of the team and just a model of an inter-county footballer and probably his age profile, I suppose he’s wondering this morning now has he many more opportunities to play in Croke Park, I don’t think there will be for him.

“If there’s any player that can come back, it’s Niall Darby. But you’re talking about nine months depending on your accelerated recovery. And he will look after himself exceptionally well because he’s a model of an inter-county footballer.

“This guy is just unique. There’s very little you can say. What can you do, it’s just shattering. I was shattered driving back to Castlebar.

“Unfortunately it was a poor session as a result, understandably.”

Maughan added that Offaly have been dealing with illness in the camp.

“We’ve a bit of a vomiting bug in the camp. Tomás Ó Sé, for the first time since he got involved, wasn’t able to travel from Kerry, he was sick all day. We’ve had a few others, so I’m just hoping now that tonight might be a bit better.”