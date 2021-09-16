Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 16 September 2021
Advertisement

Kearney fires course-record 65 to storm into lead at Dutch Open

The 33-year-old Dubliner shot a bogey-free, seven-under-par opening round and leads by a shot heading into Friday.

By The42 Team Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 6:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,002 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5551225
Dublin's Niall Kearney.
Image: Peter Fitzpatrick/INPHO
Dublin's Niall Kearney.
Dublin's Niall Kearney.
Image: Peter Fitzpatrick/INPHO

NIALL KEARNEY LEADS the KLM Dutch Open at the close of the first round after he shot a course-record 65 at Bernardus on Thursday.

The Dubliner’s bogey-free, seven-under-par round saw him take into the clubhouse a one-shot lead over Denmark’s Martin Simonsen and Germany’s Maximilian Kieffer, while there nine players a shot further back on five under.

Kearney was rust-free after a three-week absence from the course, sinking seven birdies — on 2, 5, 8, 10, and then with an excellent late flourish on 15, 16 and 18.

Graeme McDowell, who will be one of Padraig Harrington’s vice captains at next week’s Ryder Cup, is the next best-placed of the Irish contingent in Holland on one under.

Dublin’s Gavin Moynihan is even par after his opening-round 72, while Ardglass native Cormac Sharvin is a shot further back after his 73.

Cork’s James Sugrue is two over after a 74, while Dublin’s Paul Dunne is four over after struggling to a 76.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

View the full KLM Dutch Open leaderboard here>>

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie